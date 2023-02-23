Actor Megan Fox enjoys a huge fanbase and is adored by many. She was once named the s*xiest woman in the world and she continues to maintain that streak even after a decade. She never misses the chance to turn heads with her sartorial fashion choices. The actress has never shied away from doing bold scenes in films. However, she once revealed that she will never accept a role that involves s*x scene. Scroll below to read this throwback story!

The Jennifer’s Body star has done several bold scenes in Hollywood films and one of her most discussed scenes was in the film Transformers in which the actress went completely n*de in the film for a scene. The actress had once said that she is not ashamed of baring her body in the films. However, after becoming a mom, her perspective changed.

In an interview with The Sun, Megan Fox had said that she won’t be doing any graphic s*x scenes and the actor described a specific project that she had to turn down because of explicit scenes in it. Megan revealed the real reason behind not taking up the roles that involved s*x scenes because she is now a mom of three boys. The actress said that she doesn’t want her sons to watch their mom in s*x scenes. She further added, “I don’t think my children should ever see me doing some of that stuff. I don’t think my boys could handle that. There are certain things boys should never see their mothers do.” The actress believed that it could be hard for children to watch their mom in that light.

Talking more about it she said, “They can’t separate the experience from the reality from the art. It gets very confusing when it’s your own mother.” Megan Fox admitted that her decision has limited the roles she is able to take but she would stand by her decision no matter how good the script is.

For the unversed, the Transformer actress had once said that in this business people take everything from you. Whatever you do, whatever you say, you are judged for everything you do. She had bared her heart and had said that “Literally all I have left with my private parts and I don’t want to share it with the world and that’s why they are called that after her pictures in pasties and flesh-toned underwear were leaked online.

Well, we agree that as a celebrity you are constantly under the radar of the media and the public and sometimes the boundary gets blurred. What do you think let us know in the comments section below!

