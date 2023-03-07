Andrew Garfield and Tobey Mguire’s cameo in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home received a lot of love from the fans and audiences. Tobey was the first among the three who was seen in the role of the friendly neighbourhood superhero followed by Andrew. The trio showed a lot of bromance in those few minutes that melted our hearts. But even before that Andrew passed some hot remarks on his predecessor. Scroll below to find out!

Andrew’s The Amazing Spider-Man 1 came out in 2012 and his cameo in the MCU movie created a huge uproar among fans urging them to bring him back. There were demands for a third part of his franchise. Nothing concrete has been reported on that part yet. However, the Hackshaw Ridge actor’s love for his fellow Spider-Men [Not Holland] goes way back in 2013. For the record, Maguire’s first film came out in 2002.

In 2013 at the San Diego Comic-Con, Andrew Garfield was asked by fans, ‘how he toned down his awesomeness?’ The fan asked this referring to Tobey Mguire’s Spider-Man as apparently, his version was quite ‘nerdy’ and “girls don’t really like him”. Garfield came to the rescue of his predecessor’s honour as he replied, “I’m so, so sorry to disagree with you, but you are mistaken on all counts. Tobey Maguire was a s*x machine!” Now that’s some kind of a connection we would say. Reportedly, he even jokingly offered the fan to meet him separately at the back of the hall. Maybe he would have given them some hot gossip! Who knows! For the most part of Maguire’s franchise, we saw him in a very good-boy persona except when he unleashed his dark side in the third film. Garfield must have spoken of that phase of Tobey.

Andrew Garfield in that same event expressed that he was open to ideas where Spider-Man explored his s*xuality. Reportedly he even said that he’s okay if the superhero was gay and MJ was a guy. He said, “And I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!… So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

Anyway, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men created a few epic moments in the film Spider-Man No Way Home. The writers gave the fans a live-action visual of the iconic meme where three of them point at each other. The MCU film was released in 2021 and received a lot of love and appreciation from the fans.

