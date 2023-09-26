Leonardo DiCaprio, after a series of alleged romances and casual flings, seems to have finally found love after breaking up with his serious girlfriend Camila Morrone. Leo has been rumoured to have been linked with model Vittoria Ceretti, and things might have been getting serious on that turf, as per recent reports. The rumoured couple have been enjoying their time together and have been spotted on multiple occasions.

Leo is known for dating women who are below 25, but that rule became an exception for a bit when he got into a casual fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid; however, nothing serious was going on there, and now the Titanic star seems to have found love in yet another 25-year-old model and stirring gossip on social media.

After being spotted together on multiple occasions, Leonardo DiCaprio and his rumoured new girlfriend are now ready to meet up with their families? As per Page Six, on Sunday, Leo and Vittoria Ceretti went to the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy, with the Inception star’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken. Leo was seen in his signature style, sporting a baseball cap as usual, while his lady love kept it casual, too. Ceretti was seen wearing a brown jacket paired with black coloured cargo pants.

Take A Look:

NEW: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti 😏 pic.twitter.com/N3WrXEOFF0 — ʟᴏɪ (@LDCOSTIGAN) September 24, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25, hang out with actor’s mom in Milan https://t.co/jpR7cHqTOB pic.twitter.com/LqCUBLVinm — Page Six (@PageSix) September 25, 2023

Previously, the same media outlet reported that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are not doing anything casual but are getting serious about things as the source said, “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.” They were even pictured locking lips at a club in Spain, having ice-creams together and dancing with each other at a party.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year and was met with a standing ovation from everyone.

