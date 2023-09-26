Britney Spears’ team reportedly fear she “isn’t ready” for in-depth interviews to promote her upcoming memoir in the wake of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, was left reeling when the personal trainer-turned actor, 29, filed for divorce from her in August after only 14 months of marriage, and she is set to release her tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ on 24 October.

One source told Page Six the Grammy winner will not be hitting the media circuit to promote her much-anticipated autobiography as her team apparently doesn’t feel Britney Spears is ready to do sit-down interviews.

But another insider told the outlet it was Britney’s choice whether she wanted to do any press. They added: “She’s a free woman. She’ll decide.” But they also claimed: “She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.”

Britney Spears told fans when announcing she was bringing out her book she had a “lot of therapy” and “worked my a** off” to make it happen. Since Sam’s shock divorce filing there have been conflicting reports on whether the ‘Toxic’ singer will feature their split in the memoir.

In August, some sources denied rumours there had been “emergency meetings” and “issues holding up publication” due to Britney and Sam’s marriage breakdown.

TMZ reported: “There won’t be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney’s divorce… we’re told the book will be released as is.”

The outlet added presales for the book have also soared since it emerged Sam filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Its claims came after an insider told the Daily Mirror Britney was “frantically” rewriting her memoir to include her divorce battle.

An insider said about how she was apparently set to cram in an account of the break-up in the book: “To have such a major moment in her life omitted from the book would be senseless.

“Her fans want to know what was behind the split. Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book.”

Publishers Simon and Schuster are said by the Daily Star to have started “busily trying to arrange for her to cover the split before the book goes to press”.

Another report on Britney’s memoir said Sam will only be featured “fleetingly”.

MailOnline said an insider claimed even though he will feature in a hastily rewritten version, it will not be “a lot”.

A source told the outlet: “Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You’ll see on October 24 when it comes out.”

