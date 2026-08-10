Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 11: Tom Holland’s Biggie Breaks 3 Massive Records! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Tom Holland is the king of Hollywood in India with the Spider-Man Brand New Day has created history for a Hollywood film in India in just 11 days. The film, with a net collection of 419.8 crore in India, has earned a whopping 83.8 crore box office collection in its second weekend and is now rushing fast towards the 450 crore mark in India!

Superb Start To Second Weekend

After a huge opening of 61 crore, leading to a 300 crore opening week, the film already hit major records in its opening week, including the top spot for the superhero genre in India, and the highest-grossing film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in India!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, the second Sunday, August 9, Spider-Man Brand New Day, earned 35 crore at the box office, which was a slight jump from the previous day. The film registered an occupancy of 67.1% over 13,862 shows in India! The superhero flick registered a strong 8-day extended first week before exploding again over its second weekend with huge growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of Tom Holland’s film in all versions (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 14.6 crore

Day 10: 34.2 crore

Day 11: 35 crore

Total: 419.8 crore

With a roaring second Sunday, the film has brought its 11-day domestic cumulative total to an incredible 419.80 crore, shattering three historic records in one single swoop!

1. First 400 Crore Hollywood Film In India

No Hollywood release in Indian cinematic history has ever breached the 400 crore net benchmark. Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved this unthinkable milestone within just 11 days, comfortably landing at 419.80 crore!

2. All-Time Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India

By taking its total net collection to 419.80 crore, Tom Holland‘s film officially surpassed James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned 390.60 crore net in its lifetime! This makes Tom Holland’s biggie the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India!

3. 2nd Highest Grossing Film Of 2026 In India

In the overall Indian box office report for 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stands firmly at the second spot, remaining second only to the historic phenomenon Dhurandhar 2!

The film is now aiming to push its theatrical run toward the 450 crore domestic benchmark in the second week, before it closes curtains.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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