Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: 12 Days, Two Major Records! Tom Holland Crashes Domestic Top 10 & Enters CBM Elite Club Worldwide! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes history once again in its second weekend. It has become the fastest film ever to cross the $650 million milestone at the North American box office. Globally, the movie entered the top 5 highest-grossing comic book movies ever during its second weekend. It will enter the $2 billion club at the worldwide box office next weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $650 million in North America

The Tom Holland starrer movie has become the fastest film ever to cross this major milestone domestically. It has collected a massive $145 million in its 2nd weekend, scoring the 3rd-biggest second weekend ever. With a 59.7% decline, the film surpassed $650 million and now stands at $655.1 million in just 10 days.

It has also surpassed the domestic hauls of multiple Hollywood blockbusters in its second weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Barbie‘s $636.2 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $636.7 million, Inside Out 2‘s $653 million, and Jurassic World’s $653.4 million in domestic haul to become the 10th-highest-grossing film of all time. Brand New Day is just the 8th film ever to score a $100 million+ in its 2nd weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaks into the top 5 all-time biggest comic book movies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected $236 million in its 2nd weekend at the box office overseas. Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped by 59.4% from its opening weekend, bringing the international cume to $1.01 billion over 66 markets. Adding that to its $655.1 million domestic cume brings the worldwide collection to $1.67 billion.

Brand New Day has emerged as the 4th-highest-grossing comic book movie at the worldwide box office. It has achieved this feat by beating The Avengers’ $1.52 billion lifetime total. Next week, it will surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.92 billion and enter the $2 billion club. Brand New Day will also become the all-time highest-grossing solo Spider-Man movie.

Top 5 biggest comic book movies ever worldwide

Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $1.67 billion The Avengers – $1.5 billion

Box office summary

Domestic – $655.1 million

International – $1.01 billion

Worldwide – $1.67 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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