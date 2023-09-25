Zayn Malik loves tattoos so much so that more than half of his body is filled with meaningful inks that he always loves to flaunt. The former One Direction member even got a tattoo of his former lover Gigi Hadid, when they were happily dating. However, at the time, the singer got brutally trolled as it was not the first time when he inked a tattoo which belonged to a lover. Scroll down to know the details.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in 2015 and were on and off together until finally calling it quits in 2021. It all ended when Zayn had a heated argument with Gigi’s mother Yolanda. The two share a daughter together named Khai which they have amicably decided to raise together.

Speaking of Zayn Malik’s tattoos, according to The Things, the singer got on the wrong side of the Internet when he got Gigi Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest in 2018. Social media users were quick to troll him as he had pulled a similar stunt when he dated Little Mix member Perrie Edwards way back in 2012. He eventually covered it up with a new tattoo. Keeping in mind the same, the Internet wondered what Zayn would do if he and Gigi broke up someday- which, of course, eventually happened. Zayn apparently got the tattoo covered after his messy split with Gigi.

Take a look:

Just another day of being obsessed with Zayn Malik’s tattoos of Gigi Hadid’s eyes pic.twitter.com/HsTrrw1dfD — Sukhan Saghir (@_sukhann) March 15, 2021

Social media users at the time went all in to mock Zayn Malik. One user shared, “Zayn really got a tattoo of gigi’s whole a*s eye did he not learn his lesson last time.” Another posted, “Zayn always gets tattoos of people he loves. And like for Perrie, even if things didn’t work out, she was still a part of Zayn’s life, a part that he is proud of because he has learnt from it and became a better person. That’s why he got a tattoo of Gigi. She is part of his life.”

Another person added, “Let’s see how he’s gonna cover up when they break up,” as one chimed in saying, “Zayn Malik having Gigi Hadid’s eyes as a tattoo is the most unsettling thing I’ve ever stumbled upon.”

An individual at the time added, “I’m so upset like Zayn malik have a tattoo of Gigi’s eyes on his chest. Man what will he do now.” And, the next one tweeted, “Have you seen Zayn Malik’s new tattoo? Will he get the tattoo of Gigi’s eyes on his chest covered after the break up like he did with the cartoon replica of Perrie Edwards?”

Gigi Hadid, speaking of what she liked the most about Zayn once said, “For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have similar interests outside of work, and that is really important. We cook a lot together and do art together, and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from each other.”

