American model and actress Kate Upton is known for her stunning beauty and captivating presence in fashion and entertainment. She has achieved international fame and recognition for her work in the modelling industry, gracing the covers of numerous prestigious magazines.

Upton has also appeared in the films Tower Heist (2011), The Other Woman (2014) and The Layover (2017). While the model-actress has largely avoided controversies, she often makes headlines for her personal life. She once opened up about her s*x life with her husband Justin Verlander.

During a guest appearance on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ alongside host Andy Cohen and singer Ricky Martin, Kate Upton found herself fielding a fan’s intriguing question. The curious caller asked whether Justin Verlander, Upton’s husband, prefers to engage in intimate activities before or after games.

For context, it’s worth noting that some athletes believe engaging in intimate activities before a game might adversely affect their performance, leading them to abstain. The scientific consensus on this matter is divided, making it more of a sports superstition. However, it turns out that Justin Verlander is among those athletes who hold this belief.

Kate Upton said, “There’s no s*x before a game. Absolutely none.” If this wasn’t enough, Upton also humorously mentioned that when Justin Verlander performs exceptionally well in his pitching, it can also have interesting consequences in their personal life. “And then, also, what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no s*x after, either. He’s exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me,” she added.

Upton didn’t delve into whether Kate uses s*x to console Verlander after disappointing baseball outcomes, such as finishing as the runner-up for a significant award. Certain aspects of their personal life are understandably kept private.

