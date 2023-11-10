Jared Leto, known for his ‘method acting’ and immersing himself in a role, has once again stunned the world. He created history with his stunt of climbing the famous Empire State Building in New York City. The actor pulled this huge feat to announce his band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ 2024 tour. Leto also shared his experience in an interview; scroll below to learn more!

This year, in September, the Morbius star was spotted climbing a Berlin Hotel, and the internet had some crazy reactions to it. And this time around, too, they are having fun in the comment sections. For the unversed, the iconic building in NYC is 1000+ feet tall and provides a great view of the City. The Empire State Building is one of the famous tourist spots in the City and has been shown in many Hollywood films, too.

Videos of Jared Leto climbing the Empire State Building have gone viral on every social media, including X. The building’s official handle shared the footage of Leto climbing it in an orange jumpsuit on their X. The video with the caption, “In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place,” showed him all harnessed up as he made his way to the top.

Netizens have some amusing reactions to it as they take over the post’s comment section to share it with the world. One wrote, “Somebody tell Spider-Man that Morbius has been spotted scaling the Empire State Building.”

Another quipped, “He must’ve heard there were 15-year-old girls on the roof.”

A third user tagging Tom Cruise asked, “Is it MI 7 audition?”

Many, in unison, questioned his action and asked, “Why?”

Followed by, “This Is Nuts”

Check out the video and the reactions to it here:

In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place. pic.twitter.com/W0CTuZ6rQL — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

After completing his climb, Jared Leto shared his experience with TODAY and said he was more excited than nervous about climbing the Empire State Building. He said, “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp.”

Jared Leto also said that witnessing the sunrise overlooking the City looked fantastic, amongst other things. He shared seeing his mother in the window of the 80th floor of the building, and it was a pleasant surprise for him. As per reports, he’s the first person to climb the Empire State Building legally. Leto even shared the moments on his Instagram account, and he could be seen performing from atop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

