Urvashi Rautela Lifts 60 Kg Weight At The Gym Session & It's #MondayMotivation 101!

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Sunday to treat fans with her workout video.

Advertisement

In the video shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen lifting a 60kg weight lying down on the ground, a workout that benefits one’s lower abs. The actress wears a bright yellow coloured gym outfit and a pair of neon orange sneakers.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Urvashi Rautela informed: “500 REPS 60KGS LOWER ABS ABS ABS (obviously couldn’t upload full).”

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has just resumed shooting for the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” where she features alongside Randeep Hooda.

“4.30 am on sets of #InspectorAvinash Shoot resumes. That’s what makes it so attractive. You get to break all your own rules. The more conflict i find, the more interesting the performance. #vanityvan #trailerdiaries,” the actress informed in an Instagram post on Saturday.

What are your thoughts on Urvashi Rautela giving us major fitness goals? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi Sends Shockwaves With His Epic ‘Washboard Abs’ Transformation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube