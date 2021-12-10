Now that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married, talk about their honeymoon is making the rounds. Even though their relationship started as mere speculation, fans are thrilled to see the two stars now share their life together. Both the actors have been hush about the whole thing but, nonetheless, their wedding is one of the biggest and most-talked about in Bollywood.

Kaif and Kaushal tied the knot in the beautiful historic site in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan – Fort Barwara, an ancient stronghold that has been turned into the Six Senses Resort and as per the reports online, the actress donned a pink Sabyasachi lehenga, while Vicky in a pink sherwani.

Even though Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married now, the buzz around them won’t die down anytime soon. Keeping that in mind, there are now new reports by BollywoodLife on the location of their honeymoon. According to the publication, a source has told that the couple will be jetting off to Europe for their honeymoon. Moreover, they may not restrict to one location or two but do a proper tour of the entire continent, with considerable duration spent at each stopover.

The vacation is expected to be for at least two months and will begin once both actors wrap up their pending work assignments. The source further adds that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s honeymoon is Kaushal’s idea as it’s always been his dream to recreate a Bollywood-themed, long holiday of the exotic locales of Europe he’s seen in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Chandni.

Also, considering that Kaif has been reportedly calling most of the shots for their wedding, such as getting the guests to sign NDAs, making entry via security codes mandatory, requesting guests to not use phones, and more, the honeymoon is being done according to Vicky’s wishes, as per the report.

It is also said that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was attended by 120 guests including, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Bedi, Gurdas Mann, Shankar Mahadevan, Ali Abbas Zaffar, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and many more stars from B-town.

