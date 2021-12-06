Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actor has called his girlfriend a “taskmaster” as she made him work out during their vacation.

Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.

“When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer… See @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!,” Arjun Kapoor wrote as the caption for the image, which in just 10 minutes got over 7,000 likes.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up – Ek Villain Returns, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’.

