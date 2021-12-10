Shruti Haasan is one of the versatile personalities that showbiz has been blessed with. She’s successfully worked as an actress in Hindi, Telegu and other regional industries. Just not that, she’s also a very talented singer and fans love her voice. But what is her take on being a part of politics like father Kamal Haasan? Scroll below for all the details!

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Shruti and spoke to her on several topics including career, romantic life and the pandemic.

When asked about whether she could someday step into the world of politics, Shruti Haasan responded, “Jeez, I don’t know! It’s a lot of responsibility; it requires dedication and an understanding of people and society, law, government. I would say that more than politics, I definitely look at myself in a position where I can try to contribute to society in a positive way. Especially, when it comes to the field of women empowerment and children safety and progression but it doesn’t have to be politics.”

But is she someone who follows the updates on politics in her daily life? Shruti Haasan reveals that she only knows the basics like any of us.

Many considered politics to be a risky world. Has Kamal Haasan and his family ever received threats?

Shruti Haasan responds, “No, I think the kind of path my father has taken is that of integrity and open communication and changes in society that he sees as a citizen. So the things that he is talking about or addressing are very basic. It’s wonderful that we’re addressing those topics. We haven’t as a family gone through any such thing.”

