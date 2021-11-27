Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan is recovering well after being infected by Covid-19 and admitted to a hospital, as per the hospital bulletin on Friday.

The superstar of South Indian cinema is recovering at an isolated unit of the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai where he was admitted on November 22.

Kamal Haasan, who was in the US for the launch of his Khadi brand ‘House of Khadder’ tested Covid positive after he returned to India.

Announcing this in a tweet on November 22, he called upon people to be careful.

With actor Kamal Haasan unavailable to host ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’ for at least two weeks due to his treatment for Covid-19, the question now is who will anchor the weekend episodes of the popular reality show.

There are unconfirmed reports that Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has been approached in this regard and that she may anchor the show until her father is back.

Rumours are also rife that actress Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi have also been approached and that one of the three actors may end up stepping into Kamal’s shoes for a week or two.

However, Star Vijay, the television channel on which the reality show is aired, has so far chosen to keep the cards close to their chest.

When IANS got in touch with the channel, it said it couldn’t comment on the issue at the moment and was neither willing to acknowledge or deny the rumours.

