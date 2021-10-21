The upcoming Saturday and Sunday episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will see the presence of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Besides that on the sets of the show will be Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Talat Aziz, Sameer Khan, Ash King, Kumar Taurani, and Shamir Tandon.

Advertisement

Joining Sonakshi later would be singer Raashi Sood. Engaging with the guests, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek will enliven the mood with their hilarious antics.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Sonu Nigam will imitate well-known singer Hariharan, and all the guests inhale helium to sing in funny voices. Also, one can expect fun banter with the host Kapil Sharma as he even gets up to shake a leg with Sonakshi Sinha.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Are you guys excited for this weekend’s The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: “Jungle Theme Diya Gaya Hai Toh Sach Mein Bandar Ban Jaaoge?” Asks Urfi Javed [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube