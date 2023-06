Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan Ensures He Won't Let Anything Happen On The Show Which Is Against The Indian Culture

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has shared that he will make sure that nothing on OTT goes against Indian culture during its course.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will have its grand premiere on June 17. Salman, who is known for his amazing hosting skills and who gives the contestants a reality check from time to time, in an address to the media on Friday, clearly stated: “I won’t let anything happen on OTT as well, which is against our culture.”

When asked what difference he finds in hosting the show for television and for OTT, Salman Khan said: “I don’t feel any difference between the two. The OTT content that you are talking about, I don’t do that.”

Salman Khan has been hosting the show for more than a decade on television and he is replacing Karan Johar on OTT this year. The show will begin to stream from 9 pm on the Jio Cinema App on June 17.

