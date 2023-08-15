Madhuri Dixit was a superstar of her time who enjoyed a massive fan following among fans worldwide. More than her brilliant acting skills, she became a phenomenon for her dancing talent and was known as the ‘expression queen’.

Over the years, the actress has done commendable work in Hindi cinema, and her contribution to dance and songs will always be iconic.

Today, we bring you a throwback to when, in an interview, Madhuri Dixit reacted to Subhash Ghai calling himself her ‘Sugar Daddy’, while Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recommended her to producers. To date, many forums have carried this interview, but hardcore cinema enthusiasts have decoded it to be false.

Reddit page titled Bolly Blinds N Gossip took to the platform and shared the snippet from the throwback interview where Madhuri Dixit reacted to Subhash Ghai, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s rumours. She said, “If people want to recommend me for their film, why should I object? I see no harm in it. But I don’t believe in pleasing’ anyone just for a role. It’s preposterous! And producers aren’t fools. They won’t accept me blindly just because a hero has promoted me. Recommendations alone are of no use. It’s not so easy. One has also to prove oneself as a good actress, only then can you land a role. And though some of my films were acquired through recommendation, I think my work has also been appreciated.”

There’s no confirmation if the interview was legit back in the day and take a look at the post below:

Reacting to Madhuri Dixit’s interview, a user commented, “Interview is made up, Tezaab released in November 1988. By then Madhuri had 2 films actively in production with Govinda: Paap ka anth and Izzatdaar. The fact she says she would work with Govinda is fake since the two were already doing just that!”

Another user commented, “Looks like the question got changed.. No way she could have answered it”

A third went, “Sounds fake and made up. Searching for unique quotes from this only brings up one 3 year old India forums post and nothing else. If it was real it would have been much more publicized.”

What are your thoughts on Madhuri’s interview back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

