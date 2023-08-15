We all have heard the beautiful track Gerua from the film Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, in the voice of Arijit Singh. But did you know it was Sonu Nigam who was approached first to sing the song? Yes, that’s right. However, he had rejected the offer for a grave reason. Scroll ahead to know.

Sonu is one of the most popular Indian playback singers who has given back-to-back hits not only in Bollywood but in other languages as well. However, in today’s generation, even though they hear more of Arijit Singh’s songs, there was a time when Sonu used to top the charts.

While talking about getting reduced to one of the options for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale’s song Gerua, Sonu Nigam had once revealed why he rejected from doing the song in an interview with Radio City, “Kisiko pata nahi iss baremein mein batata hoon. Iss gaane ke liye bohot der tak mujhe bola gaya tha ki they want me to sing this song. Pritam se meri baat huyi thi aur woh bole mein already 7 logon se gawa chuka hoon. Kisliye yaar, do I really want to be there? Kuch confusion hai, aisa nahi waisa nahi bura na maan jao. Merese bola bura na maan jao yeh ki they want me to be one of their options. Jaise Arijit gaa diya tha woh gaana Gerua toh woh gaane ke liye mujhe bohot der tak aaye uspe.”

“But why would I want to be a part of the Swayamvar ki sab khaare rahenge aur unmeinse inhe chuna jayega. Toh aise mujhse yeh bhi nahi keh sakte ki mere gaane ayenge. And I think I should be proud of me that I treat myself with due respect and I don’t want to be reduced to one of the options,” Sonu Nigam further declared.

Watch the video here:

Later, in another interview, when Pritam was asked to react on the same incident, the music composer revealed that he does not take senior singers in his projects before becoming 100% sure of that song as he never wanted to create any fuss or confusion.

Well, all that being said, what do you think it would have sounded if Sonu Nigam had sung Gerua instead of Arijit Singh? Let us know.

