Among the many current topics dominating the world, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour minting moolah at the box office and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict are two subjects. The Israeli government has now merged the two by tweeting about the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer in a post praising her alleged Eras Tour bodyguard who joined Israeli forces.

As per earlier reports, a bodyguard who protected Taylor during the summer leg of her Eras Tour returned to his homeland to fight for his country against Hamas operatives. The bodyguard, whose identity has now been revealed to be Eran, left the United States on October 7 to join the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reserves after he saw Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israeli citizens. Read on to know what the Israeli government tweeted and Swifties’ reactions.

Sharing a picture from one of Taylor Swift’s shows with Eran in the background and another of the bodyguard dressed in military attire, the Israel government tweeted, “Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour body guard returned home to fight for his country. Hey @taylorswift13, we promise you’ll never find another like him. We love you Eran 🇮🇱❤️.”

Check out the tweet here:

Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour body guard returned home to fight for his country. Hey @taylorswift13, we promise you’ll never find another like him. We love you Eran 🇮🇱❤️. pic.twitter.com/gDkorneQBG — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 19, 2023

Sharing this news to Reddit, a user of the platform wrote, “Israel is trying to use Taylor Swift for propaganda.”

Unhappy with the Israel government’s tweet, a Taylor Swift fan page commented, “@CommunityNotes @elonmusk Eran was the security liaison for the Stadium that Taylor performed at and not her personal bodyguard. The blatant false propaganda off the back of Taylor is vile and disgusting – do your job or are you just correcting the politics you’re biased for?” In another reply, they added, “@treepaine legal action now! Blatant war propaganda using Taylor @CommunityNotes WHERE ARE YOU?”

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “how vile do you have to be to tweet like taylor nation about a literal genocide happening to gain sympathy points based on blatant lies?! keep her name out of your fake and inhumane narrative. @treepaine @taylornation13”

A third added, “This is misinformation (a lie really) 🙄 he doesn’t work for Taylor, he works for the Stadium.”

One questioned, “Are you seriously tryna use Swifties to get Twitter on your side 😭😭”

A fifth added, “Taylor swift doesn’t recognise state of 🇮🇱 and would never support genocide. Keep her name out of your mouth. 🇵🇸”

One more replied, “you guys are pathetic using her for propaganda. also no amount of pr will ever change how history will look at you after all this.”

One more comment on the tweet read, “Is this how Desperate you’re scrambling for PR exposure smh”

Do you agree with these Swifties that the Israeli government is using Taylor Swift’s name only for propaganda and PR?

