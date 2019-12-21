Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal SLAMS Rumours Of Getting Paid Only Rs 13 Lakhs For Deepika Padukone’s Film

Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak is one of the most anticipated films currently. Starring Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the real-life incident that acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal had to face. The trailer of the film has already impressed the fans and the audience cannot stop gushing about Deepika’s uncanny resemblance to Laxmi Agarwal.

But with all the positive response for the trailer and the first song of the film Nok Jhok, rumours also floated around that Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the film is based, is upset for only getting paid Rs 13 Lakhs for the film. The acid attack survivor, however, spoke about the same and has finally shunned these rumours.

Laxmi took to her Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of a news report which read, “Real Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Only Paid Rs 13 Lakh For Chhapaak.” Laxmi captioned the post as, “Ye bilkul fake news hai. (It’s a fake news)” and rubbished the rumours quite subtly.

Earlier, talking about the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhpaak, Laxmi was quoted saying, “There was a time when people did not want to see my face, some got scared. Now they are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. I am very excited. Deepika’s make-up is amazing. Some of my friends find our looks very similar and often ask me, ‘Is that you?’ They think I am playing the role myself.”

She added, “The film is bound to create more awareness and remove ‘acid’ from the minds of people who used it as a weapon to take revenge. Otherwise also, as and when some celebrity raises an issue, it becomes an issue of the society as people realise that someone from amongst them made the (acid) attack.”

When Deepika Padukone was asked about Laxmi reaction on the trailer, she also revealed, “Laxmi felt like she was seeing herself. I felt like I was looking at myself and she felt like she was looking at herself. I was the most nervous on that day. This is the first time that I played a character that’s real, tangible and I can sit with and talk to, and that’s a big responsibility. So when she came on the sets on the first day, I was so nervous. She walked in and she was just glowing. She was so happy.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is scheduled to release on January 10. the film will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

