Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Wants To Leave Him & Here’s Why

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. And most of the credit for the show’s success has been given to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and of course Paras Chhabra. As the days pass, the growing closeness between Paras and Mahira is unmissable, not just to us but to Paras Chhabra’s GF Akanksha Puri as well!

And it looks like, Paras Chhabra’s gameplan or real feels for Mahira have not gone down to well with his real-life love interest. And now, an angry Akanksha has lashed out at Paras and said that she is happy to leave him if he has found someone else in the house.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Akanksha has been quoted saying, “I have been the extra shots, where he is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill about not wanting to spoil his relationship outside. He told that with Mahira Sharma, he is just playing the game and nothing more. I have been supporting Paras since day one, I am his only family. I had only given this idea to Paras to display his playboy image on the show as people love him in that way. I had told him to keep that track on, keep the audience confused by flirting. We had a discussion that on any show either it is the love story or fights which sell so keeping that in mind, we thought we will play along those lines.”

She further revealed that also refused to go inside the house to meet him because she does not want to spoil Paras’ game. “But, I had never said that you break someone’s heart, now it is going overboard. Mahira is biting his hand and whatnot. I don’t know what is happening. I can still consider that he is desperate to win the show because he has struggled a lot, did small jobs to be able to come here, so I am waiting to hear from him. I did not speak about it earlier, the channel wanted me to go inside the house as a wildcard along with Hindustani Bhau and others, but I did not go. I did not want to meddle with his game.”

Furthermore, Akanksha has clearly stated that if Paras develops real feelings for someone else, she is strong enough to walk away from him, but will continue to support him as a friend!

Well it certainly will be interesting to see how the real-life couple’s relationship unfolds in the days to come!

