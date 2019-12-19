Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Box Office Review: The Film Will Struggle At The Box Office For Its Own Demerits And Competition With Dabangg 3

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Box Office Review: Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Keri Russel, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid, Domhnall Gleeson, Matt Smith

Director: J.J. Abrams

Producer: J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Box Office Review: Expectations

Star Wars is a global franchise with a history of 40 years. Though none of the earlier films have really worked at the Indian Box Office, there’s a section of the audience that loves the franchise dearly. The emotions of this section of the audience for the franchise are so pure that they are expecting this film to be a memorable one especially because it’s the final chapter. Also, the kind of nostalgia factor this one carries, the expectations are bound to be there.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker could’ve carried some expectations at the Box Office as well but sadly it’s clashing with big Bollywood film Dabangg 3. This clash will be devastating for Star Wars as it won’t get enough screens. However, it will still provide some sort of choice to the public which looks forward to seeing something different on a big screen apart from Dabangg 3.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Box Office Review: Impact

As told above, Star Wars carries the baggage of huge expectations from the fans but this intergalactic war fantasy film sadly disappoints. The finale of this mega-franchise comes out in a pretty ordinary way and leaves us with a feeling of unsatisfaction.

I watched the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in IMAX and as the film started everything looked pretty impressive. It felt like we are going to have some time of life here. But it’s a struggle all the way to look for some really enjoyable moments.

The VFX, the camera work the vibe of Star Wars has always been a very strong point and it does well in these departments. The VFX of the film is so good that the film remains bearable. The whole war scene is enjoyable and the victory of good over evil will be enjoyed by masses including kids. Also, the film has broken some major stereotypes by making a female the lead protagonist and the solo protector of the galaxies. It’s truly terrific to witness female fighting out all the bad for the good of the universe and sets a great example.

Performances by the star cast are good and everyone shines because of the larger than life characters they are planning.

Background Music has always been a highlight for this franchise and it doesn’t disappoint here too. Director J.J. Abrams could’ve done better though.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Box Office Review: Prospects

Overall, The Rise Of Skywalker gives a fairly good ending to the amazing legacy of Star Wars. Watch it only in 3D or IMAX. The film won’t do well at the Indian Box Office due too its own demerits and competition from Dabangg 3. A lifetime business of 10-15 crores can be expected here.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!