Dabangg 3: Owing To Religious Controversy, Hud Hud Song Undergoes Changes Ahead Of The Release

While the release of Salman Khan’s much talked about film Dabangg 3 is just a day away, the makers have decided to edit out the part from the titled track Hud Hud Song that has offended a certain group of people for its visual and the production house itself has confirmed the news.

It was recently that we saw a branch of religious organizations from Maharashtra and Chattisgarh questioning a certain portrayal in the Hud Hud song and demanded it to be rectified. The makers taking a step back have decided to voluntarily edit the particular scenes and they announced the same.

The makers on the Salman Khan Production’s Twitter handle wrote, “Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg,”

The religious groups had even written a letter to the CBFC in which they wrote, “If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we have seen in the trailer, it is extremely shocking depiction of Hindu deities and saadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatana Dharma.”

The organization had raised objection over the scenes that have saffron-clad saadhus dancing to the tunes with guitars in hands. They claimed that the scenes are insulting and hurting their sentiments.

