Kangana Ranaut is a boss lady, and by now the whole world knows it. The actress has shouldered several projects like the recent Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgemental Hai Kya and showcased her best acting skills on screen. Ranaut is now coming up with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s sports biopic, Panga. Sister Rangoli Chandel has shared the first look today, and we can’t contain our excitement.

Rangoli took to her Twitter today morning and shared a picture where the Tanu Weds Manu actress can be seen all smiles, deep into her thoughts. Kangana Ranaut dons a traditional look with a pink salwar suit, complimented just right with a bindi, earrings and a golden watch. We love the authenticity and the natural vibe that’s coming across with the look.

Panga’s first look was captioned with a heartfelt post by sister Rangoli Chandel. She wrote, “Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again…. today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary”

Furthermore, in another tweet, there were praises for Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for being a multi-tasker, personally and professionally.“This generation of mothers is very lucky off-screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on-screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films,” read the tweet.

The makers a while ago, also unveiled another poster which sends across a very strong message. It reads, “Jo sapne dekhte hai, wo Panga lete hai.” The poster features Kangana Ranaut in a saree, amigst a homely vibe with all smiles, yet again.

Meanwhile, Panga also features veteran actress Neena Gupta and actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

Panga is scheduled for a 24th January 2020 release.

