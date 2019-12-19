It’s OFFICIAL! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday In Shakun Batra’s Next; Release Date OUT

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra are all set to collaborate on a relationship drama. The yet-untitled film will star Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles. Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Talking about the project, Karan says, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

Shakun adds, “I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.”

The film, which will go on floors early next year, will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

On the professional front, each of the actors have some great line up of films to look forward to. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey in lead. She also has ’83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and has a film based on the book, Palace Of Illusions, which will be produced by Madhu Mantena.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is fresh from the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi post the success of Gully Boy, has Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside debutante Sharvari.

