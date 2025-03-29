Oscar Isaac didn’t just step into the Star Wars universe; he took 24 slaps to the face for it. When filming The Last Jedi, the actor endured repeated hits from Carrie Fisher to perfect one pivotal scene. That’s right. Twenty-four takes. Twenty-four slaps. And a surreal moment Isaac would never forget.

Poe Dameron (Isaac), was one of General Leia Organa’s most trusted pilots. But trust only went so far. In The Last Jedi, Dameron’s recklessness cost lives, forcing Leia to put him in his place – literally. The scene had Fisher’s Leia slapping Dameron across the face before demoting him, and Fisher didn’t hold back.

“That was one of the first things we shot, and I think we did 24 takes,” Isaac recalled (via Starwars.com). “That was very surreal to be slapped by Princess Leia repeatedly.” Fisher, on the other hand, loved every second of it, enjoying the return of Leia’s signature feistiness from the original trilogy.

Isaac’s journey in Star Wars had its fair share of highs and, well, stings. He first appeared as Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens. The character returned in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, cementing his place as a fan favorite. But between space battles and resistance missions, Isaac was also taking hits – both metaphorically and, thanks to Fisher, quite literally.

While Isaac handled his Star Wars slaps like a pro, he took an entirely different kind of beating for Moon Knight. His role as Marc Spector in the Marvel series required serious training. Gone were the space fights – now it was all about brutal hand-to-hand combat, knife work, and superhero-level endurance.

Looper described Spector as “a tough, badass, butt-kicking superhero whose primary means of justice comes from his virtuosic combat prowess.” To embody that, Isaac ramped up his workouts, lifted heavy, trained in martial arts, and even borrowed fight moves from Black Widow. He also performed many of his own stunts, proving he wasn’t just playing a superhero; he was becoming one.

But unlike Poe Dameron, Moon Knight wasn’t about to stand there and take a slap. Isaac’s transformation from intergalactic pilot to vigilante warrior showed his range. And while Leia’s 24 slaps remained one of his most surreal moments, it was just one of many extremes he embraced to bring his characters to life.

Isaac had taken hits before, both on-screen and in training. But whether it was getting slapped by a Star Wars legend or diving into the relentless action of Moon Knight, he never did anything halfway.

