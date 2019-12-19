Chhapaak: Amidst CAA Protests, Deepika Padukone & Meghna Gulzar Cancel Delhi Promotions

Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar are all set to come up with their tale of triumph, in the form of Chhapaak. The movie which also stars Vikrant Massey has received rave reviews for its trailer and the latest released song, Nok Jhok. However, owing to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the team has cancelled promotions in Delhi.

Deepika Padukone along with Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar are all set to go on-field and promote Chhapaak in full force. Post the trailer launch, the team was supposed to head to the capital city for promotions, but that’s been cancelled for now.

A statement by Chhapaak team announced the unfortunate news as it read, “We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has remained silent over the CAA protests and was severely backlashed for her appearance at the U2 concert amidst tension. Husband Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Suzzane Khan amongst others were also present and termed ‘spineless’ by the netizens.

While various celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker have stood against the act, #ShameOnBollywood has been trending on Twitter as major A-listers including the Khans – Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have maintained their silence too.

Hrithik Roshan on the other hand, recently put his opinion on the sensitive subject as he said, “As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.”

