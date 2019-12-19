CAA Row: Amidst Protests, Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra FINALLY Put Forth Their Stance

The Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) controversy has taken the country by storm. While we have seen a tsunami of population reacting to the issue, we also saw many tinsel townies talking about it. The recent ones to put forward their thoughts about the controversy are Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and below is all you need to know.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to pen his thoughts and wrote, “As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world’s youngest democracy.”

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

The controversy reached its peak when the Delhi police entered the campus of the Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 post the protest by the students over the Citizenship Amendment Act allegedly went violent. The protest was against the new CAA bill regarding the citizenship amendment was passed.

The students also found support by actress Priyanka as she also on Twitter put out her thought supporting the students.

Priyanka wrote, “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise.”

By now celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have voiced their opinions with regards to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!