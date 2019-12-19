Olly Murs On Dating Bodybuilder Amelia Tank: “I Haven’t Had A Girlfriend For 4 Years On Christmas”

Singer Olly Murs has gone public with his new bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank, saying he’s excited to spend Christmas with his new love after four years of marking the holiday as a single man.

Reports of Murs dating Amelia, who goes by the name ‘Tank the Bank‘ in her bodybuilding competitions, was revealed in September, after seeing her pictures on Instagram and flirty messages with the 27-year-old singer, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He spoke to reporters at “The Voice 2020” launch in London on Monday, Murs failed to hide his excitement as he talked about the new romance and his plans for the festive season with Amelia.

“I’m going to spend some time with her really, it’s been amazing. I haven’t had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it’s been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great,” the 35-year-old singer said.

He further said, “They always say when you’re always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it’s supposed to feel like… we’re having our own Christmas together. It’s going to be nice.”

Murs added that he predicts a long and happy future with Tank, and has even thought about moving in with her.

“We’re not living together yet, but woah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I’m in a great place and I love being with her so we’ll see,” he said.

