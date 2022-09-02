Pop star Olly Murs has given up alcohol over the last 12 months, saying it can make him go “a bit mad”.

The ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ hitmaker, who shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009, shared: “I’ve not been drinking for a year. I’ve done 365 days. Just a personal thing, I like little victories.”

Olly Murs conceded that over-indulging on alcohol “can lead to bad s*** happening”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Olly Murs told MailOnline: “I’m not someone who has ever struggled with drink – it was just something I felt like I wanted to for a year and challenge myself. I just think sometimes drinking can lead to bad s*** happening.”

Despite this, Murs would’ve loved to have had a drink when he got engaged to girlfriend Amelia Tank earlier this year.

Asked if he missed anything about drinking, Olly Murs replied: “I don’t miss it at all. Only once when we got engaged I was devastated I couldn’t have a little tipple.”

Murs has become much more health-conscious since he started dating Amelia.

While his fiancee is a fitness fanatic, Murs previously shared that he still loves to snack on some unhealthy treats.

Speaking about his lockdown experience, Olly Murs confessed in an Instagram Live: “I have this issue that Amelia will open a bag of Maltesers Buttons. She’ll only have like three or four but then I’ll finish the pack.

“I haven’t got the discipline. I can’t put it to the side. Once I’ve opened it I have to finish them.

“Being at home, the fridge has become a best friend to all of us when we’re bored. So what’s happened is now that I’m at home more I’m having to fight my demons. I think if I can do it at home, I can do it anywhere. I’m being good.”

