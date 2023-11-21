Tiger 3 managed to sustain to an extent on Monday as 7.35 crores came in. On Sunday the film was impacted by the India vs Australia final, that resulted in collections coming to 10.50 crores. One expected that on Monday, the numbers for Tiger 3 would be close to that since an additional segment of the audience will step in which missed it out over the weekend. However, that didn’t happen.

On Friday, Tiger 3 had collected 13.25 crores and thankfully though, it’s not the usual Friday to Monday drop of 50% otherwise the collections would have come out to be even smaller. That said, the need of the hour was that at least a double-digit score kept coming in on each of the weekdays, though the second-weekend trend had made it look quite difficult to begin with.

The Salman Khan starrer now stands at 238.10 crores and while it will cross the 250 crores mark by the close of this week, it has to be seen how much more is added in the open week ahead because from the week after Animal and Sam Bahadur will take over. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film would be primarily aiming for 275 crores lifetime now.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Animal Box Office Premieres Advance Booking (USA): With 10 Days To Go, Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Registers Pre-Sales Worth $50K, 91.8% Less Than Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News