Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo will soon be premiering on the OTT platform and has completely slowed down at the Indian box office. However, the film is achieving some important feats with its collection. In the latest development, its Hindi version has surpassed the lifetime of Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), and below is all you need to know about the current earnings!

Makers ignored the Hindi dubbed version

In recent times, we have seen how important the Hindi dubbed versions are to push the overall collection of South Indian films. Considering the potential of the Hindi market, extensive marketing is carried out to target the audience.

Here, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer didn’t even bother to carry out promotions, and it felt that they had negligible expectations from the Hindi dubbed version. In reality, the numbers have surprised everyone, and it’s a bonus collection at the Indian box office.

Leo (Hindi) collection at the Indian box office

In the recent update, we saw how Leo surpassed Kabali’s 28 crores to make an entry in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films in history. Now, as per the latest update, the closing collection stands at 32.21 crores.

Leo (Hindi) beats Karthikeya 2 (Hindi)

Released last year, Nikhil Siddhartha starrer was a huge success at the Indian box office with its Hindi dubbed version. After an extremely poor start, the film picked up miraculously and managed to shine amid a high-voltage clash between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. In the lifetime run, it earned 30 crores.

Leo (Hindi), with 32.21 crores, has crossed Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), and on the list of all-time highest-grossing Hindi dubbed versions, it stands at 9th position.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores RRR – 277 crores 2.0 – 188 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores Pushpa – 106 crores Kantara – 81.10 crores KGF Chapter 1 – 44.09 crores Leo – 32.21 crores Karthikeya 2 – 30 crores

Leo surpassed Jailer globally!

Recently, Leo managed to go past the lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the worldwide box office. Jailer had raked in 605 crores gross in the lifetime run, and the Thalapathy Vijay starrer stands at 605.76 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

