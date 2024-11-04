Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy is the stuff of Hollywood legend. But did you know the journey to that iconic role could have been smoother? Initially, casting director Sarah Halley Finn and director James Gunn saw something in Pratt that others overlooked. They envisioned the goofy guy from Parks and Recreation as the next big action star. But the audition process was a rollercoaster of doubt and tension.

After a rocky initial audition, Gunn brought Pratt in for a final screen test, thinking he had finally found his leading man. But that hope quickly turned to frustration. During the audition, things went south. Pratt struggled, and Gunn intervened: “I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’re blowing it. This is the moment right now. You just need to stop doing whatever you’re doing and just be real. Just be you.” Talk about pressure!

Gunn then brought in WWE’s Dave Bautista, who was auditioning for Drax the Destroyer. Their chemistry sparked immediately, easing the tension in the room. With Bautista beside him, Pratt found his groove, and the entire audition team laughed quickly. At this pivotal moment, he shifted everything, showcasing the Star-Lord charm that would later captivate audiences.

But the road to that audition was bumpy. Pratt was initially resistant to auditioning for Star-Lord, feeling like an underdog in a world of superheroes. He openly discussed his struggles during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, revealing his “rough run with Marvel.” Pratt had auditioned for roles in films like Thor—not as the lead but as a sidekick—and didn’t even receive a callback. He admitted to contemplating quitting the idea of becoming a Marvel actor altogether.

Sarah Halley Finn saw the potential in Pratt from the get-go. She was determined to get him in front of Gunn, who, at the time, wasn’t keen on auditioning Pratt. However, Finn devised a plan, sneaking Pratt into an audition while Gunn met with several other actors, including Glenn Howerton, who was reportedly Gunn’s top pick before meeting Pratt. In a stunning twist, it took Pratt less than 20 seconds to win Gunn over.

The rest’s history! Who would’ve guessed that goofy guy from Parks and Recreation would turn into a legit Hollywood titan? From almost tanking his audition to soaring through Tinseltown, Pratt’s wild ride is a masterclass in resilience and self-belief.

