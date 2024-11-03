Hollywood’s most lovable Marvel star, Chris Pratt, has brought his exceptional charm and humor with his role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy movies. His quirky one-liners had made him one of the beloved MCU characters, winning fans. His off-screen personality equally shines, especially when he once admitted to having a celebrity male crush.

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiered, the cast was subjected to several press tours, and Pratt and his co-star, Zoe Saldana, who played Gamora in the movies, discussed some hilarious things. During a throwback promotional interview with IGV Presents, Pratt admitted to kissing Ryan Reynolds because his lips are magical. He revealed his love for fellow Marvel star Reynolds. Well, he cannot be blamed; Reynolds is a certified Hollywood heartthrob. His effortless charm and down-to-earth personality will make everyone fall in love with him, and so will Pratt.

During the interview, Saldana was asked to choose her best on-screen kiss, Cooper or Reynolds. While she got overwhelmed answering the question, Pratt quickly jumped in with his playful personality and said, “I’ll answer it, Ryan Reynolds, trust me—I’d kiss all three of them. They’re all handsome–But Ryan, I just get a sense that his lips are magic!”

A fun example of Reynolds’ charm unfolded when Pratt was humorously grouped with Deadpool and Chris Hemsworth. Both Pratt and Reynolds, known as fantasy football enthusiasts, faced off in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League in 2019. Their competitive spirits ran high, with playful banter spilling over onto Twitter. Pratt tweeted, “Humbled to be listed alongside these two amazing actors. (I’m in the lead, to be clear, so I should be listed first, and I’m filing an official complaint.)”

Pratt even shared a screenshot of the scoreboard as proof of his lead, prompting Reynolds to fire back, saying,

On a scale from 1 to smoking my children’s pajamas, how desperate are you to win this thing? #agbosuperheroleague https://t.co/OJGBuF0zj5 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 24, 2019

