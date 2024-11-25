Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t just detective Sherlock Holmes or the mystical Doctor Strange. He is also a real-life hero. Cumberbatch jumped out of an Uber to save a young delivery man from being mugged by four attackers.

It all went down in London, near Baker Street—yes, where Cumberbatch’s iconic character Sherlock Holmes is supposed to live. According to Uber driver Manuel Dias, he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, to a club when the actor noticed a food delivery cyclist being roughed up by a group of men.

Without hesitation, Cumberbatch sprinted into action, shouting, “Leave him alone!” And that’s when Dias realized he was witnessing something straight out of a movie. “Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street,” Dias told The Sun. Sounds like something you’d expect in a movie, no? But it was real life.

The poor cyclist had already been hit over the head with a bottle and his own helmet when Cumberbatch dove into the fray, pulling the attackers away. The muggers even tried to punch Cumberbatch, but he didn’t back down. “He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest,” Dias added. No surprise there—this is the man who took on the Doctor Strange mantle, after all.

When asked why he stepped in, Cumberbatch didn’t make a big deal out of it. “I did it out of—well, I had to, you know,” he said. It’s just a typical response from someone who literally has to save the day.

This heroic act may have taken place back in November 2017, but the details didn’t make headlines until a few years later. The Deliveroo cyclist even got a shout-out from the company for Cumberbatch’s “brave actions.” As for the actor, he’s no stranger to danger. Back in 2013, he was kidnapped by armed robbers in South Africa. A random stranger later rescued him. Cumberbatch said that escaping mortal danger “really enriches your values.”

Now, it seems he’s just been paying it forward. Whether playing a wizard or saving lives on the street, Cumberbatch proves that some heroes don’t need a cape—or even a Doctor Strange spell.

