Reports are now suggesting that Justin Bieber, Kodak Black and others are getting sued by two victims from last year’s shooting at Super Bowl LVI after-party. Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation on the shooting event from any of celebs’ reps except Kodak Black, the victims have filed a lawsuit against them and blamed them for the alleged shooting. Scroll below to know more about it.

Now, coming back to last year’s Super Bowl LVI after-party event. The shooting happened during the after-party followed by Justin Bieber’s performance. According to TMZ, two victims of the shooting, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman are now suing the pop stars and dragging them to court. Reportedly, they have claimed in their lawsuit that they were ‘shot and severely injured’. It took place at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles and during the shooting, three people were injured including Kodak Black.

Kodak Black’s representative claimed that he was trying to help his friend to exit the party who was then attacked during the shooting event and had nothing to do with it. Apart from Justin Bieber, the victims have blamed Kodak for trying to aggravate the crisis even more.

Justin Bieber or any other celeb’s representatives haven’t given any comment on the same. But Kodak Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen claimed the lawsuit to be ‘the most poorly drafted complaint’ as quoted by TMZ. He further explained that he expects Kodak to be dismissed from the lawsuit soon and said, “There is zero specificity in the complaint and Ms. Allred groups the defendants all together instead of making specific allegations against each. It’s law school 101. I am embarrassed for Ms. Allred that she actually signed her name to that complaint.”

The alleged victims have also claimed that the security at the event was poor and the guards couldn’t do their job properly and even blamed them for the incident. Well, the situation is going quite far now. What do you think will happen to Justin Bieber, Kodak Black, The Nice Guy, The Hwood Group, and Revolve Group, along with the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, and Los Angeles County for damages who have been charged for the event? Let us know!

