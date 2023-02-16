Jonathan Majors, who is all set to play Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big bad villain has been getting a lot of attention. As the actor appeared in the Loki series, his next outing as another variant of Kang in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hag audiences excited as he will take on Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. The actor has also got its Avengers movie, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

While many dreams of getting a role in big Hollywood franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Kang actor once walked away from the office. As he recalls the incident, read on to find out what actually happened.

In a conversation with Variety, Jonathan Majors said that he thought his journey with Marvel would never start as he did not want to “waste nobody’s time” and left his first meeting with Marvel after executives kept him waiting too long. When asked about the trepidation about signing on for the role in MCU for such a long time, the actor replied “No, not once I realized who the character was and the potential for the character. I mean, listen, I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting].”

Jonathan Majors was out of his drama school and was running around places for the role. Later the Ant-Man actor recalls and says he got the call three years later about the role of Kang. “I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive,” said the actor.

However, the audiences are glad that Jonathan Majors was finally cast as Kang and they have real hopes for the character. So far, he is the only officially announced actor who will show up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as many of the MCU stars are still rumored to appear.

Along with that, many also believe he is way more brutal than Thanos, let us know what do you think about Kang The Conqueror.

