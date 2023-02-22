Robin Wright is waiting to join 'Wonder Woman' prequel series: 'Maybe I'm too old!'

Actress Robin Wright said she would love the chance to star in Paradise Lost, a prequel series to Wonder Woman as her DC character Antiope.

When James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the new DC Universe slate in January, the lineup included a Wonder Woman prequel series titled Paradise Lost that is set for HBO Max. Not much about the series is known other than it’s a Game of Thrones-ish story set on the island of Themyscira before the birth of Diana (aka Wonder Woman).

“I loved playing an Amazon,” Robin Wright said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, reports Variety.

Robin Wright added, “I kinda feel like I was the leader of an Amazon tribe in my past life. I haven’t received that call (about ‘Paradise Lost’) yet. Maybe I’m too old!”

Wright later told the interviewer, “Make that happen for me,” regarding her getting a call from Gunn and Safran to play Antiope again, reports Variety.

Antiope is the general of the Amazonian army and Diana/Wonder Woman’s aunt and mentor. Wright debuted as the character in the first “Wonder Woman” movie, where Antiope is killed off during a battle on Themyscira. But Antiope’s fate didn’t prevent Wright from starring in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

The sequel started with a prolonged flashback in which Wright’s Antiope was featured. The actor is hoping for a similar outcome with “Paradise Lost.”

Wright also spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the fate of “Wonder Woman 3.” While director Patty Jenkins was developing an end to her superhero trilogy, she parted ways with the project in December. Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman on screen remains uncertain.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins shared in a post on Twitter.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Wright had no idea ‘Wonder Woman 3′ was even in development, saying: “I thought they were finishing with aWonder Woman 1984.’ But Patty and I both agreed that the Amazon section was such a great part of that film. I was like, ‘Why don’t you write the Amazon movie?’ Young girls want to see that – it’s real female empowerment.”

While Jenkins had also been in development on an Amazonian movie, that title is not currently part of the DC Universe that Gunn and Safran are spearheading. Along with ‘Paradise Lost’, new DC Universe shows on HBO Max will include ‘Waller’, featuring Viola Davis as her ‘Suicide Squad’ character Amanda Waller, and a series centred on Green Lantern.

