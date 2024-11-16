Back during the First Man days, Ryan Gosling had his daughters fooled—they thought he worked on the moon. Blame it on that iconic Neil Armstrong space suit. Gosling once shared the hilarious story during Jimmy Kimmel Live! “They came to set when I was shooting a launch scene. I was in the suit, pretending to blast off. My oldest pointed to the moon later and said, ‘That’s where you work, right?’”

Jimmy didn’t miss a beat. “The answer is, ‘Absolutely, yes,’ right?” Gosling laughed but played it cool. Meanwhile, Eva Mendes told Entertainment Tonight that they hadn’t corrected their daughters. “They think Poppy is an astronaut, and we’re rolling with it.”

The whole thing started while Ryan Gosling was filming First Man (2018), the Neil Armstrong biopic that retold the legendary moonwalk story. But while the movie was packed with patriotism and high-stakes drama, back home, it was just another day of dad jokes—space-themed, of course!

Mendes, who stepped back from acting after Lost River in 2014, fully embraced life as a mom. She and Gosling kept things low-key, moving their family out of the Hollywood bubble to give their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, a grounded upbringing. No smartphones. No social media. And definitely no red carpets.

The Training Day star explained her strict approach in The Sunday Times. “Putting my kid on the internet is like telling her to walk down a dark street at midnight. No way.” Instead, she focused on “conscious parenting,” which meant building a strong bond with her kids and steering clear of negativity. Even body image talk was off-limits. “I’m not going to control this narrative much longer, so I want to set the tone now,” she said.

For Eva Mendes, stepping away from the spotlight wasn’t just about parenting but also priorities. “I was never in love with acting,” she admitted. “I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress.” Still, her favorite moments came from collaborating with Gosling on The Place Beyond the Pines (2012). “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before.”

Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, kept his acting career rolling, but family always came first. A source told People, “For Ryan and Eva, their girls are everything. Everything else comes second.”

The couple’s decision to keep things private worked wonders. Their daughters thrived in a life far from Hollywood’s chaos, growing up with imagination and creativity front and center. And if that meant believing their dad commutes to the moon, why not?

Because in the Gosling-Mendes household, the best stories don’t need a Hollywood script—just a little stardust and a whole lot of love.

