The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet has been ongoing for two long years and is only getting stronger. From being totally private and low-key to slowly opening up to the public eye, the model and the actor have come a long way. From their first public appearance at the Beyonce concert to their first award ceremony at the 2024 Golden Globes.

This year they were spotted at all the major awards, proudly flaunting their love and support for one another. A new report has suggested that Kylie has even started changing up Timothee’s styling and he has more than welcomed the new energy. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Is Timothee Chalamet Letting Kylie Jenner Change His Styling Despite Pushback From People?

According to Life & Style Magazine, the Dune star is head over heels for the Khy founder and “pretty much lets Kylie do whatever she wants.” The source claimed, “She picks out his clothes, his jewelry, tells his stylist how to do his hair, she’s even had her guy wax his eyebrows into her preferred shape.” Timothee has become her “real-life Ken doll” at this point of time.

To add to it, he is said to be enjoying it and “seems to absolutely love being putty in her hands.” This alleged new change has received a little pushback from “certain people in his life and on his team” but he doesn’t really care and does not pay any attention to those who are not in favor of it. Most of the time, the Wonka star “just deflects with a joke or changes the topic.”

Because regardless of what anyone has to say or suggest, “he’s having a blast and thinks Kylie has a great eye.” Even on their chill hang out days, they go on shopping sprees which is “like an aphrodisiac for both of them.” They were even spotted going on dates and dinners in Paris a few months ago. Their loved up pictures always end up going viral on social media.

The insider stated. “Any city they’re in, they always manage to squeeze in some shopping. They had a great time in Berlin together checking out all the designers together.” They further added that Kylie is “a lot more fashion savvy than people realize” and Timothee “has full faith in her taste.”

In fact, Kylie is the one who started a lot of the fashion trends a couple of years ago. Be it coloured hairstyles and highlights or makeup styles and her viral lip kits. She has also aced several different aesthetics, be it soft core or dark. Kylie loves experimenting and Timothee absolutely loves that.

