The Office had a knack for making you laugh, cry, and curl up in secondhand embarrassment—all in one episode. But nothing topped Michael Scott kissing Oscar Martinez in Gay Witch Hunt. The episode dove into sensitive waters, addressing Michael’s casual (and often oblivious) workplace homophobia. While trying to mend fences with Oscar, Michael decides the best way to prove he’s “progressive” is to give him a hug. Or so everyone thought.

Instead, Carell went rogue. “We were just supposed to hug,” Nuñez revealed in an interview. “And he kept hugging me. And that particular take, he came in really close. I’m like, ‘Where is he going with this?’ Oh, dear, yes, here we go.”

And go he did—straight to the lips.

Improvisation wasn’t new on The Office. Carell, known for his knack for staying in character, often ad-libbed lines that became fan favorites. This kiss, however, took things to another level. Nuñez, caught completely off guard, didn’t flinch. He later admitted that he fully expected someone—anyone—to crack up and ruin the take. But no one did.

Instead, the moment became television gold. Michael’s over-the-top attempt at solidarity managed to be both hilarious and deeply uncomfortable, making it a quintessential Office moment.

The scene wasn’t just about laughs; it highlighted Michael Scott’s clueless yet well-meaning personality. He wanted so badly to prove he wasn’t homophobic that he overcompensated in the most Michael Scott way possible. Nuñez’s reaction—shock mixed with resigned acceptance—mirrored exactly what fans were feeling as they watched the scene unfold.

Gay Witch Hunt marked a pivotal moment for The Office. It balanced comedy with social commentary, proving the show could tackle serious topics without losing its charm. And while Carell’s kiss was never in the script, it became one of the most memorable improvised moments in sitcom history.

Nuñez later joked about the scene, admitting that, while unexpected, it was pure comedic brilliance. And honestly, who else but Steve Carell could take an already awkward moment and make it unforgettable?

Even years after The Office aired its final episode, moments like these remind fans why the show remains a comfort classic. Carell’s fearless improv and the cast’s ability to roll with it turned everyday workplace antics into comedic masterpieces. And while Oscar may have been scarred for life, viewers were left with a scene they’d never forget.

Now, excuse us while we go rewatch Gay Witch Hunt for the hundredth time.

