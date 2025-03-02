Few films have left as lasting an impact on cinema as The Godfather series. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the trilogy redefined the gangster genre with its artistic brilliance. The first installment, released in 1972, became an instant classic, featuring powerhouse performances from Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan.

The film’s success paved the way for The Godfather Part II (1974), which was both a sequel and a prequel, following Michael Corleone’s continued rise to power while also chronicling Vito Corleone’s early years, played by a young Robert De Niro. Besides the brilliance of the cast, the movies are also hailed for the work of director Francis Ford Coppola. However, rumors have long circulated that Coppola, at one point, wanted Martin Scorsese to direct the sequel, and now the sequel’s star, Robert De Niro, has given his take on the matter.

Robert De Niro Clarifies If Martin Scorsese Was Considered For The Godfather II

In the early 1970s, Martin Scorsese was making a name for himself as a rising star in Hollywood. His breakthrough film, Mean Streets (1973), had just been released and marked one of his first collaborations with Robert De Niro, setting the stage for one of the most celebrated director-actor partnerships in cinema history.

During a recent interview with GQ, De Niro addressed the long-standing rumor that Coppola had considered stepping away from directing The Godfather Part II and had suggested Martin Scorsese as his replacement.

The actor confirmed that Coppola had indeed floated the idea, saying: “Well, he might’ve suggested Marty at one point when he was having his own [doubts]. The way I understand it, I don’t know, I never talked to him about it. But I could see why he would think of Marty. Of course, Marty would’ve been good to do it. But, I’m very happy Francis did it.”

Despite Coppola’s apparent endorsement, Paramount Pictures was reportedly not on board with the idea of handing the massive sequel to Scorsese. At the time, The Godfather had become the highest-grossing film ever, earning up to $291 million and winning three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Given the immense success of the first film, the studio was understandably hesitant to gamble on a director who had not yet tackled a project of such scale.

For all his talent, Martin Scorsese was still at the beginning of his career, and while Mean Streets had been critically acclaimed, it was a far cry from the grandeur of The Godfather. Paramount decided to convince Coppola to direct the movie, and half a century later, it is a fact that this was the perfect decision.

