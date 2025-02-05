Robert De Niro, at the age of 81, shows no sign of slowing down, whether by choice or financial necessity. The legendary actor, whose name is often synonymous with Hollywood’s golden age of gangster films, is diving headfirst into yet another mobster role, but not just for the love of the craft.

According to RadarOnline, De Niro is working tirelessly, taking on every project that lands on his desk just to keep up with an eye-watering alimony bill to his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

BREAKING

Robert de Niro:

I know that nothing in this country or in this life will ever be the way I want it to be, and I no longer feel pain because of it. pic.twitter.com/595ArteAbN — Tevbo☀️Sonnenbrand (@spleendistanbuI) November 6, 2024

Robert De Niro’s Costly Divorce and Lavish Spending

The actor’s relentless work ethic seems fueled by the staggering financial demands of his past marriage, despite boasting an empire of nearly 20 luxury hotels worldwide, with plans to open more in the near future.

He even shells out $1 million a year to Hightower, handed over $6 million for a new home, and agreed to split the proceeds from their $20 million former marital residence. With that kind of money flowing out the door, it’s no wonder he’s saying yes to everything from Oscar-worthy dramas to eyebrow-raising ads for British bread companies.

One more Grace Hightower

(De Niro's ex) Just a dude in a wig with a little lipstick pic.twitter.com/m797UrR2Vf — Bill Facio (@37Lemons) November 28, 2024

These financial pressures were laid bare during his contentious divorce battle, where his own lawyer bluntly stated that the two-time Academy Award winner isn’t just chasing passion projects, he’s hustling to keep up with Hightower’s penchant for designer fashion and million-dollar diamond rings.

Robert De Niro’s Acting Legacy: From Classic Movies to Questionable Projects

Once the king of classics like ‘The Godfather Part II’ and ‘The Deer Hunter,’ De Niro’s recent filmography has raised eyebrows, with roles in lighter fare like ‘The War With Grandpa’ seemingly at odds with his cinematic legacy.

Robert De Niro in "The Deer Hunter" (1978) pic.twitter.com/bj10Z7T2Vs — best of decino (@robcinodaily) January 26, 2025

Now, he’s back in familiar territory with ‘The Alto Knights,’ playing not one but two warring gangsters, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, real-life crime bosses who ruled New York’s underworld in the 1950s.

On paper, the film has all the makings of a hit, a screenplay by ‘Goodfellas’ scribe Nicholas Pileggi, direction from ‘Rain Man’s’ Barry Levinson, and De Niro’s proven track record with gangster epics. But Hollywood insiders are already whispering that the $110 million production is doomed to flop.

What's your favorite Robert De Niro movie? pic.twitter.com/4akwSn1fHE — Cinema Scene (@CinemaScene404) January 24, 2025

Early test screenings didn’t bode well, with audiences reportedly struggling to connect with an aging De Niro playing both leads. “It was one of the worst films I had ever seen tested, and a huge letdown given the pedigree,” one viewer said in their feedback.

The De Niro double-act, meanwhile is said to “result in a movie where the two main characters can only interact while sitting perfectly still across from one another on opposite ends of a table,” according to the disappointed movie fan.

As a result, what was once poised for a prime November 2024 release was quietly pushed to March 2025—a move that suggests the studio has little confidence in its box office prospects.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ star’s personal life, however, continues to evolve away from the screen. Now with 45-year-old Tiffany Chen, the actor recently welcomed his seventh child, a daughter who just turned one.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Conspiracy theorist and actor Robert De Niro was spotted at the 17th annual Chanel x Tribeca Artists Dinner with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. pic.twitter.com/JO3LzaJ48f — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 13, 2024

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News