Why is Robert De Niro taking every role that comes his way?
Why is Robert De Niro taking every role that comes his way? ( Photo Credit – Flickr )

Robert De Niro, at the age of 81, shows no sign of slowing down, whether by choice or financial necessity. The legendary actor, whose name is often synonymous with Hollywood’s golden age of gangster films, is diving headfirst into yet another mobster role, but not just for the love of the craft.

According to RadarOnline, De Niro is working tirelessly, taking on every project that lands on his desk just to keep up with an eye-watering alimony bill to his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro’s Costly Divorce and Lavish Spending

The actor’s relentless work ethic seems fueled by the staggering financial demands of his past marriage, despite boasting an empire of nearly 20 luxury hotels worldwide, with plans to open more in the near future.

He even shells out $1 million a year to Hightower, handed over $6 million for a new home, and agreed to split the proceeds from their $20 million former marital residence. With that kind of money flowing out the door, it’s no wonder he’s saying yes to everything from Oscar-worthy dramas to eyebrow-raising ads for British bread companies.

These financial pressures were laid bare during his contentious divorce battle, where his own lawyer bluntly stated that the two-time Academy Award winner isn’t just chasing passion projects, he’s hustling to keep up with Hightower’s penchant for designer fashion and million-dollar diamond rings.

Robert De Niro’s Acting Legacy: From Classic Movies to Questionable Projects

Once the king of classics like ‘The Godfather Part II’ and ‘The Deer Hunter,’ De Niro’s recent filmography has raised eyebrows, with roles in lighter fare like ‘The War With Grandpa’ seemingly at odds with his cinematic legacy.

Now, he’s back in familiar territory with ‘The Alto Knights,’ playing not one but two warring gangsters, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, real-life crime bosses who ruled New York’s underworld in the 1950s.

On paper, the film has all the makings of a hit, a screenplay by ‘Goodfellas’ scribe Nicholas Pileggi, direction from ‘Rain Man’s’ Barry Levinson, and De Niro’s proven track record with gangster epics. But Hollywood insiders are already whispering that the $110 million production is doomed to flop.

Early test screenings didn’t bode well, with audiences reportedly struggling to connect with an aging De Niro playing both leads. “It was one of the worst films I had ever seen tested, and a huge letdown given the pedigree,” one viewer said in their feedback.

The De Niro double-act, meanwhile is said to “result in a movie where the two main characters can only interact while sitting perfectly still across from one another on opposite ends of a table,” according to the disappointed movie fan.

As a result, what was once poised for a prime November 2024 release was quietly pushed to March 2025—a move that suggests the studio has little confidence in its box office prospects.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ star’s personal life, however, continues to evolve away from the screen. Now with 45-year-old Tiffany Chen, the actor recently welcomed his seventh child, a daughter who just turned one.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out