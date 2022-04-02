Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker thanked fiancee and reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian for “removing his stitches” after seeming to have suffered an injury.

He tweeted: “Fiancee, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches.”

Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches 🪡 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) March 31, 2022

Travis Barker did not elaborate further on his suspected injury, but emblazoned the tweet with an emoji of a needle and some thread, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

It comes after claims that while Kourtney Kardashian wants to “have a child” with Travis Barker, her ex Scott Disick “doesn’t like the idea” of her becoming a mother again.

A source told ET Online: “Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting — to them. Scott doesn’t like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive.”

Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker back in October 2021 and the insider went on to claim that the families “get along well” and that an “intimate” wedding ceremony is on the cards.

The source added: “Kourtney and Travis’ kids get along well. Overall, the dynamic is supportive and healthy. Kourtney and Travis are planning to get married soon and the wedding is going to be intimate.”

The comments come just days after it was claimed that Scott is likely to “stay away” from the upcoming nuptials unless there are television cameras present because it would make things “awkward.”

An insider said: “It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding. If it’s filmed for sure, then he might be there. If not, Scott might want to stay far away from witnessing.”

