Shawn Mendes has been vocal about his feelings ever since his split with Camila Cabello, and this time he talked about feeling both the good and the bad ones. For the unversed, the two singers dated each other in 2019, but rumours of a romance brewing between the two started before that. From PDA-filled moments to working together, they did everything.

The two would often share glimpses of their relationship, which lasted for around two years, on their Instagram. In November last year, Mendes and Cabello shared the sad news of breaking up with their fans on the social media platform and shared that they continue to remain friends.

Since then, both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have opened up about their relationship, the reason behind the split, and how they feel after it. Recently, the Stitches singer had a conversation with SiriusXM’s Morning Mashup, where he opened up about his strategies for how he is starting fresh post his breakup.

“I think a lot of it has been about giving myself a lot of grace, you know, and not being too hard on myself about the feelings and the kind of spikes of I’m good, and spikes of I’m not good,” Shawn Mendes said. “A big one for me was realizing that there’s so many people in my life that I can rely on. I don’t just have to put all of my, you know, hardship onto one person,” Mendes said while talking about his feelings after breaking up with Camila Cabello.

“And I think that was a huge thing. It was, it was learning how to trust my friends again, learning how to trust my family, learning how to trust people around me in my life. Instead of like, just calling one person, I had now six people I could call,” Shawn continued.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes has dropped a new single, “When You’re Gone,” which addresses his split with Camila Cabello as well. After hearing it and reading the lyrics carefully, it seems like Mendes regretted breaking up with the Senorita singer.

