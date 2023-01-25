Pathaan craze has spread among the masses and how! After teasing fans with posters, teasers and a trailer the most-anticipated film has finally hit the screens. Marking Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after 4 long years, it also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Social media has been buzzing since morning with fans’ Tweets where they have been showering all the love and praises on the film.

For the unversed, the film has also been mired in controversies including a minister’s comment on DP’s orange bikini and even being called for a boycott by a section of netizens.

As Twitter and Instagram are followed by netizens’ Pathaan review, we recently got our hands on a few videos of the fans celebrating Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. The clips are from inside the videos see a bunch of fans dancing their hearts out in full glory.

While one video sees the fans grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan others are seen removing their T-shirt and shaking a leg on Besharam Rang. All these videos are from different theatre locations of which are not known to us. Check out a few videos from inside the theatres here:

On the other hand, fans have been showering praises on Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan. A few still and a scene from the scene has been leaked on the web which we refrain from sharing with you all. Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated Pathaan with 3 stars.

In other news, a while back we told you that Mumbai Police had deployed security personnel outside theatres across the city in order to maintain the law and order.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on fans dancing inside the theatres? Do let us know.

