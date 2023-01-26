Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan has done extraordinary things at the box office on its opening day. Despite being a non-holiday opener, the biggie has surpassed previous record holders and has established its stronghold. In fact, future projections have been changed with it being a strong competition to KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) in the coming days.

Shah Rukh making a return after 4 long years was always going to be a crowd-pulling factor, but it’s the extraordinary trending and word-of-mouth that has elevated the film like anything. It took an earth-shattering opening with 50 crore+ coming on a regular day and today, it’s going to be huge like a monster. So will it challenge KGF 2? Let’s discuss it below!

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) took an unprecedented opening of 53.95 crores on day 1 and was hugely benefited due to the holiday on 14th April. It set the momentum, helping the film to cross 190 crores in the first extended weekend itself. In the first 7 days, the magnum opus had earned a whopping 255.05 crores, which is the highest for a Hindi film.

Now coming to Pathaan, the film has done its job on the first day and is going to rise above today. And after tomorrow, again the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will see a boost on Saturday and Sunday. So yes, the action entertainer has a bright chance of surpassing 255.05 crores in the first 7 days. It’s a huge figure but considering the madness around the film, anything is possible!

What do you think, will Pathaan beat KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) in the first 7 days? Share with us through comments.

