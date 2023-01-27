Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht, Chandan Roy, and ensemble.

Creator: Srijit Mukherji.

Director: Srijit Mukherji.

Streaming On: Zee5.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 8 Episodes Around 45 Minutes Each.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: What’s It About:

A celebrated IPS officer Kavya Iyer (Regina) finds herself in a very severe case where crazy loads of RDX has entered the country and she has to save the day. Amid this is her trembling personal life and she needs to balance it all.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: What Works:

Srijit Mukherji’s gaze toward women is empowering and empathetic at the same time. The last big project with a good recall value is of course Begum Jaan starring the ethereal Vidya Balan. In his writing, he respects women regardless of their job or societal status. While this is how it is supposed to be and no other way, Srijit has been doing it for a long time even when it was a rare sight with films only casting female actors for just glamour. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is yet another attempt at telling a story of a woman winning the world but does it work as an entire product? Let’s find out.

At the base level, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is quite an intriguing story. A woman having scaled the heights of an ecosystem dominated by men. Meanwhile, also has a family that is right now going through a rough phase because she is fighting a divorce battle with her husband which also includes the custody of their son. There is a scope to build a three-dimensional story of a woman who has a lot on her plate but isn’t complaining. Yes, there are outbursts frequently but she is human and she is allowed to be irritated considering the responsibilities on her shoulders. She also abuses in front of her son and then is corrected by the family and there is an effort in creating a relatable character.

While the emphasis is good on the main character, Mukherji also creates good surrounding parts. Mita as a Muslim woman in a top position in the police force is a character so well used. Her religion is not mentioned even once before she finally decides to use it as her Trump Card to school a terrorist. It does create an impact and you see the filmmaker doing a good job at unfolding things well on when required. He is equally invested in making this world as thrilling as possible. For this, he adds twists that are interesting and some even manage to bring you to the edge of your seat.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: Star Performance:

Regina Cassandra is finally getting her time to shine as a leader in the Hindi base and she takes efforts to make it worthwhile. While there is scope for improvement, she proves that she has got the calibre to headline content on her able shoulders. Supported pretty well by Mita Vashisht, together they do create a dynamic that is interesting.

Barun Sobti gets a limited part to play and does well. Chandan Roy known for his brilliant performance in Panchayat gets to play a different part and he only impresses. Sumeet Vyas though has a half-baked role in his kitty and he even tries to create a well-edged performance but the script fails him.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: What Doesn’t Work:

While all good things are included, one cannot ignore the fact that this is not an entirely fresh plot. We have seen a lot of this with minute variations in the past. Half of the twists and turns don’t land well just because it feels like we have already watched this happening multiple times in multiple espionages and thrillers which circled around the defence forces trying to save the country from a massive threat.

Add to it the fact that Srijit Mukherji is so dedicated to his lead that he forgets to shape the villain well. With the rise in long format story telling, a villain cannot be just limited to being a cruel man with a one line purpose. Even he/she is supposed to have a story. One of the most prolific examples is Samantha’s Raji in The Family Man 2. She has a story that supports her anger and the need for revenge. It certainly helps more in world-building and showing two sides.

Even the balance between showing Kavya’s struggle between her personal and professional life goes off track and you can feel it. Also, whoever thought burn marks on a human body look like someone freshly applied henna with all the possible symmetry, please research.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: Last Words:

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is good but not fresh enough to qualify as a prolific show. There are a lot of voids and it does bother too.

