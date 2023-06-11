Everything seemed to be working in favour of Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon led Adipurush at the box office. There were reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Ram Charan have bought as many as 10,000 tickets each ahead of release. While that was a significant step in advance bookings, this Om Raut directorial has reportedly faced a massive blow because of Warner Bros’ The Flash. Scroll below for more details!

Prabhas fans are pretty excited to witness him as Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita, while Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Raavan. Unfortunately, there also have been negative reviews as Dipika Chikhlia, South actress Kasthuri, expressed their displeasure over the casting and initial promos. But none of it seems to have affected the international market (Australia & New Zealand) which is shining bright ahead of the big release.

As per the latest report by Tracktollywood.com, Adipurush will not be available in the IMAX format. While the makers were keen and thought the IMAX screenings would be perfect with the film being created at such a huge scale, that will not be possible. And the reason is clash with The Flash.

IMAX screening of Adipurush has now been scrapped because Warner Bros had already reserved all the screens across the nation for the release of The Flash. Under official regulations, it will not be possible for two films to be screened simultaneously. Hence, Prabhas starrer is in for a huge loss.

It is also to be noted that the IMAX logo is missing in all the promotional materials of Adipurush since the new release date was announced.

This will indeed impact the box office of Om Raut starrer but unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done about it. Fingers crossed!

