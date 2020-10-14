Ramayan: Dipika Chikhlia AKA Sita Has 5 Amazing Life Lessons For Her Fans & They're Unmissable!

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is still loved by the viewers. The actors who played the epic characters in the show also hold a fan base of their own. Something which was proved when the 1987 show got re-telecast during the early phase of lockdown. The show re-telecast almost three decades later became the most-watched entertainment show in the world.

Dipika Chikhlia is one such actor who is adored by the viewers of Ramayan for playing the character of Sita with all the devotion and sincerity. Ever since Ramayan got re-telecast, we have all witnessed that the stardom of Dipika including other Ramayan actors touched a peak.

Dipika Chikhlia is quite active on Instagram where she keeps on sharing positivity and happiness with her fans. If you are following her on Insta, you might have noticed that she has a list of life lessons with which she keeps on showering everyone. Have a look at 5 amazing life lessons, Ramayan fame shared with her fans recently. The bonus is her beautiful pictures.

1) Clouds move away and give way to sunshine …just when you give up .. …never give up :)😊

2) Just a thought …where will we be next year this time ….? Live each day as it comes …but yet future holds a mystery 😇 where do you see your self ? Just a quiz 😊

3) Flying high reaching the sky 😊 you need to dream for your dreams to come true :))))

4) To speak well is a great art but wat is greater is to listen well and the greatest is all is …Silence

5) SanKalp se Shrishti ….wat ever you decide will be your reality …..

Meanwhile, earlier in May, Dipika Chikhlia shared with her fans that she will play Sarojini Naidu in a biopic of the freedom fighter, titled Sarojini.

Dipika took to social media to share the first look poster of the film. The poster features a side profile of the actress as Sarojini Naidu in a thoughtful mood. The tagline on the poster reads: “Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold story of the heroine of the independence movement)”.

“#sarojininaidu…1st look….poster,” she captioned the poster of the film, which is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra.

